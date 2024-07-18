Western Conference Semifinals Preview

This weekend, the Major League Rugby Playoffs presented by Sportsbreaks.com will be underway.

After 18 weeks, just eight teams remain in the race to lift the MLR Shield at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, August 4.

Ahead of kick-off this weekend live on FS2, here is how all four Western Conference teams staked their claim for Playoff rugby in 2024.

HOUSTON SABERCATS V DALLAS JACKALS | SATURDAY JULY 20, 7:30 PM ET, FS2

In 2024, the Houston SaberCats have been the team to beat.

Pote Human's side ended the regular season with the most points of any MLR team and the most wins.

Only experiencing two defeats in 16 games, the Texans know that more of the same will take them to the Western Conference Finals a week after this clash with the Dallas Jackals.

Every week, the SaberCats were able to flex their squad's depth and versatility on the way to locking up playoff rugby for a third year in a row.

This has included another standout year for South African back Davy Coetzer.

In his third MLR season with Houston, the 25-year-old has been influential at fly-half and full-back all season.

Marrying that brilliance in the backline with a grizzled and gnarly forwards pack led by Nathan Den Hoedt and Johan Momsen in the engine room.

The improvements in the team are symptomatic of the team's year-on-year progression.

Houston has yet to reach the Championship final after defeats in the Western Conference Eliminator and Western Conference Final. Still, there is optimism that the third time could be the charm for Houston.

"It is special to be back in the Playoffs," Houston's Davy Coetzer said. "I have been here twice before. Unfortunately, we didn't get the results, but we have adapted and learned a lot from the last two years.

"After the season we had this year, it is special to be back here. We are more motivated and more prepared than ever, and it is a privilege to be back.

"We have to focus on ourselves and not get over the top with anything, just sticking to what we have been doing most of the season and nailing our plan.

"The big message coming through this week is enjoying each other's company.

"We have worked hard to get here this season, and now it is the exciting part of it.

"We have prepared well for this Playoff game, and we know we need to do a job for 80 minutes in order to go through.

Recent history can offer insight into how this game could play out.

In Week 16, these two teams faced off in a 29-28 thriller before the international break.

On that occasion, it was Houston that ended the shootout on top.

While Dallas could be frustrated with that loss, going blow-for-blow with the team that has set the tone all season can offer much optimism.

Making the playoffs for the first time in franchise history, thanks to their fourth-place finish in the Western Conference.

Bagging 24 more points than a year prior, Agustin Cavalieri has seen a dramatic upturn in form at Choctaw Stadium.

Taking over a team that had never won an MLR game just over a year ago, the Argentine has done a magnificent job in Dallas.

The Jackals' season can be characterized by shrewd victories and close defeats.

After beating the Seattle Seawolves 14-7 in Week 12 and the Chicago Hounds in Week 15, late-season form could come into play this weekend at SaberCats Stadium.

Big performances from 11-try Dewald Kotze, influential prop Juan Pablo Zeiss, and Tomas Cubilla in the backline are a must.

"For all of us, it is really exciting because it is the first time in the organization's history that we have made the Playoffs," Dallas' Ronan Foley said.

"It is a goal we set at the start of the season to be in this position. We are happy to be here and know that from here on, we can beat any team.

"It is a one-shot, one-kill mentality.

"We are looking at it like; all the pressure is on Houston.

"They are at home. They are the best team in the league. They have the best record. They have the most points. The pressure is on them.

"We have had two close games against them that came down to the final minute.

"We are looking to go in, play our way, not get too overwhelmed by the occasion, and play the way we want to play."

SEATTLE SEAWOLVES V SAN DIEGO LEGION | SUNDAY, JULY 21, 9:00PM ET, FS2

There are plenty of rich memories that spring to mind when looking ahead to this clash between the Seattle Seawolves and San Diego Legion.

Whether it is the 2019 MLR Championship Final or their numerous other postseason encounters, the two clubs will be adding a fresh new chapter to their rivalry on Sunday night.

Finishing the regular season as the second-place Western Conference team, Allen Clarke's Seawolves are more than used to the demands of knockout rugby.

Making the Championship Final in 2022, the Pacific Northwest club were Western Conference finalists a year ago, where they lost 32-10 to San Diego.

It was a difficult end to the regular season for Seattle.

After losing games to the NOLA Gold, Dallas Jackals, Houston SaberCats, and San Diego, Seattle will be looking to forget that challenging run.

Jade Stighling will be at the heart of anything good that the double MLR champions do.

Scoring ten tries this season, the back-three player has electrified the Seawolves' backline and is a major source of meters beyond the gain line for his team.

With a battle-hardened front-row and experienced half-back partnership of JP Smith and Mack Mason, some in Washington could be forgiven for fancying their chances.

"It means a lot to every guy to be here," Seattle's JP Smith said. "The league has grown so much, and every team has gotten better."

"We have had to graft this year. It hasn't been easy; we have had to work for each win. It means our work has paid off. But the job is not done yet.

"To be in the Playoffs and have the opportunity to go all the way is great. It would be great to win this year, and many of the boys have decided on that.

"There is not a lot that the players need to change because it is Finals rugby.

"The biggest thing for us is a mindset shift. As a team, you have got to be on it on the day, and what that means for us is every player doing their job and what they are required to do.

"For us, we need to go out there and leave everything on the field, giving it our all. That is the most important part about it."

San Diego will have taken great confidence from their 45-33 win over the Seawolves in Week 18.

The Australia great's experience went a long way to the team winning four of their final five regular-season fixtures.

Then add in the worldly knowledge of All Blacks legend Ma'a Nonu in midfield and the leadership of Greg Peterson in the pack; Legion has all the capability to go far.

Over the course of its seven-year history, the San Diego Legion has been the "nearly men" of MLR.

Losing two Championship Finals, there is plenty of motivation for the Southern California club to finally get across the line this season.

On the face of things, the stars are aligning for Danny Lee's men.

While they may have to do things the hard way, starting with an away semifinal to the Seawolves, with the Championship Final hosted at their Snapdragon Stadium, there is an eagerness to do well in the Playoffs.

"As a team, we set high standards, and getting to the Playoffs is the first step on the journey," San Diego's Paddy Ryan said.

"We don't just want to be in the Playoffs; we desire to win the next three games and take home the Shield after the heartbreak of last year and 2019.

"We've got a huge opportunity to have a home final at Snapdragon Stadium, but you can only look so far ahead and take it game by game.

"On a personal note, I am hugely excited to be in the Playoffs and playing must-win rugby.

"I came to San Diego to be playing knockout rugby and with a strong desire to win the Shield every year.

"For this week's game, we have to focus on our controllables. Whether that be the execution of our lineout plays, lineout defense, our set moves, it is about executing everything we do to the best of our ability."

Written by Joe Harvey

