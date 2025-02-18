CEBL Stat Leader Rejoins Rattlers

February 18, 2025

Saskatchewan Rattlers News Release









Saskatchewan Rattlers center Jaden Bediako

Saskatchewan Rattlers center Jaden Bediako

Saskatoon, Sask. - The Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday that the club has re-signed 6-foot-ten Jaden Bediako for the 2025 season. The NCAA D1 alumni from Brampton, Ontario returns for his second season after making his professional debut with the Rattlers in 2024 playing six games while averaging a team-best 2.0 blocks per game.

"We are absolutely thrilled to bring back Jaden this year. He is an extremely talented and high character individual that will be a central part of our line-up," said General Manager and Vice-President of Basketball Operations, Barry Rawlyk. "In his short time in the CEBL, he proved to be one of the premiere big men in the league, and we expect he will be a dominant force this upcoming season. He is a young talent that has a tremendously high ceiling, and nobody should be surprised to see him playing in the best leagues in the world. I look forward to helping him develop his game on a daily basis."

Bediako made his professional debut towards the end of the 2024 season with the Saskatchewan Rattlers averaging 10.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 22.4 minutes in six games. He finished the season leading the CEBL in offensive rebounds per game (4.0) and ranked second in the league in blocked shots per game (2.0). Bediako finished the CEBL season before signing with KK Mornar of Liga ABA in Montenegro where he is averaging 3.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.8 blocks, and 13.3 minutes in 19 games.

Jaden Bediako playing for Santa Clara alongside Jalen Williams while being guarded by Chet Holmgren

During his five-year NCAA D1 career, Bediako has played in NCAA DI with Santa Clara University and Seton Hall University. He has a collegiate career average of 6.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, and 20.1 minutes in 148 games.

In his final season in the NCAA with Seton Hall starting in all 37 games while averaging 8.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and a team-high 1.6 blocks in 24.8 minutes played. As a senior, Bediako was ranked top 20 in Division 1 in offensive rebounds with 3.5 per game and ranked second in the conference for total blocks with 37. He started his collegiate career with Santa Clara playing four years averaging 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 18.5 minutes in 111 games played.

"I'm excited to rejoin the Saskatchewan Rattlers for the upcoming CEBL season," said Bediako. "They have a solid front office, reliable coaching staff, and a welcoming atmosphere in Saskatoon. I'm looking forward to building off of last season, and compete for a postseason berth."

Canadian Elite Basketball League free agency will continue leading up to the announcement of the full training camp roster.

The full 2025 Rattlers schedule has been released, which features a new 24-game slate. The 2025 CEBL Playoffs are scheduled to begin Thursday, August 14 with the Conference Play-In games, followed by the Conference Semifinals on Saturday, August 16. The winners will advance to CW25 to join the Winnipeg Sea Bears (host team) and the top-ranked team from the Eastern Conference who are automatically seeded into the Conference Finals. The full playoff schedule with tipoff times will be announced at a later date.

General public and returning season ticket members can claim their seats for the entire Rattlers 2025 season by using Account Manager. Season tickets starting at $235 in the bronze. All tickets can also be purchased through the Rattlers Front Office (306) 244-2181, Saskatchewan Rattlers website, or via Ticketmaster. The Holiday Pack can be purchased online or at the Rattlers Front Office, which features four-tickets in any section with a bonus gift card. Single game tickets will be available later this spring. For more seating options, suites, and group rates; fans can contact an account executive.

