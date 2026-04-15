Catch of the Year?!?!
Published on April 14, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Orlando Storm YouTube Video
We might be looking at THE catch
KJ Hamler with a jaw-dropper
#ufl #football
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The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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