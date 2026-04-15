Catch of the Year?!?!

Published on April 14, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Orlando Storm YouTube Video







We might be looking at THE catch

KJ Hamler with a jaw-dropper

#ufl #football







United Football League Stories from April 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.