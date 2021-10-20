Carlos Olivas Named Triple-A West Athletic Trainer of the Year

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Carlos Olivas, take a bow! The Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS) has named Round Rock Express Athletic Trainer Carlos Olivas as the Triple-A West League Athletic Trainer of the Year. The recognition marks the third time in his 21-year career that Olivas has earned the honor, but his first at the Triple-A level. He was previously named the Texas League Athletic Trainer of the Year in 2012 and 2013 while with the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders.

Olivas returned to Round Rock in 2021 for his sixth season at the Triple-A level and his 13th overall in the Texas Rangers organization. In addition to his regular duties as Round Rock's Athletic Trainer, Olivas also oversaw the team's COVID-19 response in 2021, successfully keeping Express players and coaches healthy and in compliance with Major League Baseball's rigorous health and safety protocols. He spent the abbreviated 2020 campaign at the Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site in Arlington. Prior to spending the 2019 campaign with Triple-A Nashville, Olivas served as Round Rock's Athletic Trainer from 2016-2018 during the club's first stint with the Rangers.

Before to moving to Triple-A, Olivas spent five seasons as the Athletic Trainer for Frisco from 2011-2015. He spent the 2009 and 2010 campaigns at Short-Season Spokane after eight years in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization from 2001-2008. He served in the same capacity for Double-A Jacksonville in 2006 and 2008, High-A Vero Beach in 2005, Class-A Columbus from 2003-2004, Class-A South Georgia in 2002 and Rookie-level Great Falls in 2001. Olivas held athletic training internships with both the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays in 2000, as well as for the Triple-A Albuquerque Dukes from 1999-2000.

Olivas graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2000 with a bachelor's degree in Athletic Training. He and his wife Toni reside in Albuquerque, New Mexico and have two daughters, Mia and Emily.

The Round Rock Express kick off 2022 season with Opening Day at Dell Diamond on Tuesday, April 5 against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate).

