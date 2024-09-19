Cardinals Toppled by Eight-Run 5th to Force Game Three

September 19, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Arkansas Travelers scored eight runs in the top of the 5th inning and held off a late Springfield charge as the Cards dropped Game 2 of the Texas League North Division Championship Series 9-6 on Thursday night at Hammons Field. A decisive Game 3 takes place on Friday, September 20 at Hammons Field at 6:35 pm.

Decisions:

W: Travis Kuhn (1-0)

L: Max Rajcic (0-1)

Notables:

The Travs' 8-run inning matched a season high for runs allowing in one frame for the Cardinals. Springfield surrendered an 8-run inning in the bottom of the 4th on May 12 at NW Arkansas and lost that game 11-5.

The 8 hits recorded by the Travelers in the 5th represents the most in one inning allowed by the Birds in 2024.

Bryan Torres and Leonardo Bernal each hit solo homers for the Cardinals. Springfield has out-homered the Travelers 4-0 in the series.

Torres, Bernal, Jacob Buchberger and Noah Mendlinger each had multi-hit games for Springfield. Buchberger led the way with three hits.

Zane Mills fired 4.0 scoreless innings for the Cardinals with 6 strikeouts, the most he's had in a game in Double-A.

After two games in the series, each team has scored 10 runs and the Cardinals have out-hit Arkansas 21-20.

For the second straight year, the Cardinals and Travelers play a decisive game three in the North Division Championship Series. Springfield fell at Dickey-Stephens Park 14-1 in Game 3 last season.

On Deck:

Texas League North Division Championship Series Game 3: SPR RHP Trent Baker (4-6, 4.89 ERA) vs ARK RHP Logan Evans (9-5, 3.20 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV.

Texas League Stories from September 19, 2024

