Captains Announce 2020 Daily Promotions Schedule

March 10, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release





Eastlake, OH - The Lake County Captains, Class-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, will once again present popular daily promotions for the 2020 season.

The week kicks off with Monday Buck Night presented by the Ohio Lottery and will feature $1 Five Star Brand hot dogs, $1 fountain sodas and $1 domestic draft beers. The first 100 fans age 18 or older will also receive an Ohio Lottery Instant Ticket as they enter the ballpark.

Tuesday will be Charitable Donations Tuesdays. Fans can support a featured local charity and receive a free ticket with the donation of a non-perishable food item. The Captains will also have Taco Tuesday, featuring $2 tacos and $2 12 oz Coronas.

Brats and Brews Wednesday, presented by iHeart Radio, is back for 2020. Fans can take advantage of $5 20oz beers from the Captains Beer Wall behind home plate, as well as $3 Five Star Brand smoked brats. The Beer Wall offer will run until 9 p.m.

New for 2020 is 3-2-1 Thursdays, presented by Labatt. Fans age 21 and older can enjoy $3 16 oz draft Labatt at Castaway's Bar in left field, $2 hot dogs and $1 fountain sodas. This offer is ONLY available until 9 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks are presented by Meijer. The Captains will treat fans to great fireworks displays on eight Friday nights, with the first show on May 15.

There will also be 10 Saturday Night Fireworks shows, beginning May 2.

Sundays will be Family Fun Sundays, presented by Mentor Nissan. Sundays will feature a pre-game catch on the field, inflatable games in the Kids Zone and post-game kids run the bases. There will be player autographs sessions prior to select Sunday games, as well. New for 2020, gates will open 90 minutes before first pitch for Sunday games.

In addition, there will be two Sunday Night Fireworks shows, presented by Discount Drug Mart. Those games will be August 2 and September 6.

Gate times for 2020 are as follows:

60 minutes before first pitch: Monday-Saturday non-fireworks games.

90 minutes before first pitch: All Sunday Games, and Friday Night Fireworks Games

2 hours before first pitch: All Saturday Night Fireworks Games

The Lake County Captains' 2020 home opener will be on April 13 against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers). Affordable ticket packages and group party and picnic options are available now. More information can be found at captainsbaseball.com or by calling 440-954-WINS.

