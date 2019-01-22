Captains Announce 2019 Coaching Staff

(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains and the Cleveland Indians announced the 2019 Captains field staff today which will be once again led by Manager, and former Tribe catcher Luke Carlin. Carlin's coaching staff will consist of Pitching Coach Owen Dew, Hitting Coach Jason Esposito, Bench Coach Jordan Smith Strength and Conditioning Coach Travis Roberson and a yet to be named Athletic Trainer.

Carlin, 38, returns to the Captains after leading the team to a 60-79 overall record last season. Prior to the Captains. Carlin spent 2017 in Short-Season A with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. That year, Carlin guided the Scrappers to a 44-29 overall record and a playoff berth. Carlin spent 2016 on the coaching staff in Double-A Akron. Carlin was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 10th Round of the 2002 Amateur Draft. Carlin played professionally for 14 seasons and spent parts of four years in the Major Leagues. He made his Major League debut with the San Diego Padres in 2008, and played in Arizona in 2009. In 2010, Luke joined the Cleveland organization and played in 10 major league games between 2010 & 2012. Luke resides in Flower Mound, Texas.

Dew, 30, pitched for the Captains in the 2010 and 2011 seasons and was part of the Captains lone Championship squad in 2010. He spent 2010-2013 in the Indians organization. He was a NYPL All Star in 2010 but his professional career was cut short by an elbow injury in 2012. Last year he was the pitching coach for the AZL Indians and in 2017 he was the pitching coach for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. That year his pitching staff was second in the NYPL with a 2.92 ERA and ranked 6th in strikeouts. He attended The University of Central Florida where he received a communications degree. Owen resides in Tallahassee, Florida.

Esposito, 28, begins his second year int the professional coaching ranks. Last season he was the hitting coach for the AZL Indians. He was drafted in the 2nd round in 2011 by Baltimore after attending Vanderbilt University. He spent four seasons as a third baseman in the Orioles organization reaching as high as Double-A Bowie. Jason resides in Bethany, CT.

Smith, 28, is a former Captains who played for Lake County in the 2012 season where he hit .316 with nine HR's and 74 RBI's. In Lake County he was nicknamed "The Milkman" due to his love for the nutrient-rich, white liquid. He returns to the Indians organization after wrapping up an eight-year playing career which seven years were spent in the Tribe organization. Jordan is a Wilmar, MN native.

The Captains open the 2019 season on April 4 at Classic Park against the Great Lakes Loons. Affordable ticket packages and group outings are available for purchase now and more information may be found at www.CaptainsBaseball.com.

