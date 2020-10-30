Canucks Sign Defenseman Guillaume Brisebois to a One-Year, Two Way Contract
October 30, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has signed defenseman Guillaume Brisebois to a one-year, two-way contract.
Brisebois, 23, posted 15 points (4-11-15) and 37 penalty minutes in 48 games last season with the Utica Comets. The Longueuil, Quebec native made his NHL debut in 2018.19, appearing in eight games with the Canucks.
On the international stage, Brisebois won a bronze medal with team Canada at the IIHF World U18 Championship. Brisebois was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the third round, 66th overall, in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.
