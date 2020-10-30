2020-21 Start Date Moved Back to February 5

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... American Hockey League President and CEO Scott Howson has announced that the league's Board of Governors has approved moving the anticipated start date of the 2020-21 season to February 5, 2021, due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

The AHL continues to work with its member clubs to monitor developments and local guidelines in all 31 league cities. Further details regarding the 2020-21 American Hockey League season are still to be determined.

