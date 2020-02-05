Cannon Ballers, Atrium Health Agree to Multi-Year Partnership with Naming Rights Deal for New Kannapolis Stadium

February 5, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release





KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Today, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers announced a monumental 10-year partnership with Atrium Health that includes naming the city's new, state-of-the-art baseball stadium, Atrium Health Ballpark. This new alliance expands the relationship between Kannapolis's professional baseball club and the area's largest employer that dates back many years. Atrium Health and the Cannon Ballers have combined for more than 100 years of service to Cabarrus County and surrounding communities under previous facility and team names.

The Cannon Ballers and Atrium Health have teamed up to grow their support for the Kannapolis community and surrounding cities through a long-standing partnership with the local sports team and entertainment venue. In an effort to inspire positive change throughout the Carolinas, both the team and Atrium Health have a vested interest to enhance the fan experience while fueling city pride to build generations of fans for years to come.

"Atrium Health Ballpark will be the place to go starting April 16. We are thrilled that one of the team's and area's biggest and longest supporters has committed to the Cannon Ballers and Kannapolis's success in this significant way," said General Manager Matt Millward. "In just a few months, Atrium Health Ballpark won't just be a place to watch great baseball, but it will also be a place to visit after school, a destination for weekend play, and somewhere to make lasting memories and celebrate all of life's milestones."

"Atrium Health has been an integral part of our City for decades. The hospital staff are not only vital members of our community but they are our friends and neighbors. They have been there for many important milestones in the life of our city and in my family's life - such as the birth of several of my grandchildren," said Mayor Darrell Hinnant. "It is very fitting that Atrium Health Ballpark will now be home to countless happy memories for future generations of Cabarrus and Rowan families."

With a 4,930-seat capacity, Cannon Ballers fans have the option of traditional fixed seats, family picnic areas, loge boxes and an elevated Sky Lounge giving everyone a great view of all the action on the diamond. The ballpark also features a 20,000 square foot children's area which was built around a custom three-story Berliner play structure and an interactive splash pad. Coupled with eight suites, the suite level is home to 6,000 square feet of premiere banquet space, the Kinetic Club, which will be used on game days for hospitality and as an event rental space year-round.

Aside from hosting all home games of the Cannon Ballers, the team plans to provide music concerts and community events. On non-game days, the facility will be open to the public as a Kannapolis park from sunrise to sunset.

"This partnership is an exciting opportunity to partner with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers to support the community through athletics and promote health awareness," said Chris Bowe, Senior Vice President, Northeast Market, Atrium Health. "Atrium Health is committed to providing health, hope and healing for all, and this relationship allows us to give back and create a positive impact in the region."

As the Official Healthcare Provider of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Atrium Health will provide game day medical care around the stadium and inside the Atrium Health First Aid Suite on the concourse level. Parents who need a respite can find a quiet moment and necessary items in the Atrium Health Levine Children's Mothers' Room located near the first aid suite.

As part of Atrium Health, the City of Kannapolis and the Cannon Ballers' joint commitment to encourage healthy living, visitors are encouraged to take a lap around the concourse and count their steps on the Atrium Health Walking track, which is located near the play area.

Atrium Health will also sponsor health fairs and provide preventive information and local resources that support whole health care. The relationship with Atrium Health will also continue to engage the community on making informed decisions to promote a healthy lifestyle.

"From day one, we knew Atrium Health was the kind of partner we wanted in this important role, because their values and goals align with Minor League Baseball and our families," said Cannon Ballers Premier Partnerships Lead Chris Semmens. "It's a natural fit, and one that we're all confident will be fruitful for years to come."

Opening Day at Atrium Health Ballpark is Thursday, April 16, 2020. For more information or to buy tickets for this historic night, visit KCBallers.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from February 5, 2020

Cannon Ballers, Atrium Health Agree to Multi-Year Partnership with Naming Rights Deal for New Kannapolis Stadium - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.