Canadians, T-Birds to Clash in Third Annual Exhibition

March 6, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Canadians are set to host the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds for an exhibition game at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium on Wednesday, April 3 at 6:35 p.m., the third year in a row that the two teams have met in a C's preseason friendly. The Canadians will officially open the 2024 campaign on the road two days later to kick-off their thirteenth season as an affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays - and fourth in High-A - before the home opener on Tuesday, April 9.

Gates for the exhibition game are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. The two teams will play a seven-inning game and all proceeds will be split between both clubs. Concessions will be available for purchase. Tickets are $10 and are available now or calling (604) 872-5232.

The 2024 Vancouver Canadians roster has yet to be determined by the Blue Jays and will be announced in April. Vancouver's coaching staff is led by North Delta, BC native Brent Lavallee - who is back for his third season as C's manager after leading the team to its fifth Northwest League title last year - features Canadian Baseball Hall of Famer Ashley Stephenson, who returns for her second season as position coach.

"The preseason exhibition game with UBC has become a terrific celebration of baseball in British Columbia," C's General Manager Allan Bailey said. "We are proud to work with Chris Pritchett and the UBC Baseball program to showcase their players at The Nat. It's also a great way for our roster - with many players taking the field in Vancouver for the first time in their careers - to get one last tune-up in before the season starts at April 5. We can't wait to welcome everyone back to the ballpark."

With eight conference championships and a fourth place showing at the NAIA World Series to their name, the baseball program at the University of British Columbia has been a Region I powerhouse for over two decades. The program has developed 23 players who have been drafted since its inception in 1996, including long-time Colorado Rockies ace Jeff Francis who was selected ninth overall in 2002. They play their home games at Tourmaline West Stadium.

"To showcase the different levels of baseball we have here in Vancouver and in Canada is an amazing opportunity, and I'm really grateful to Allan, the C's and the Blue Jays for making this happen," long-time UBC head coach and former Canadian Chris Pritchett said. "From our players' perspective, they all have that same dream of paying on TV someday. This gives them an unbelievable chance to be on the same field as high-level professional baseball players. They don't have to guess what that looks and feels like; they actually get to experience it. It's an amazing opportunity for them and a lot of fun. It's going to be a great day for UBC and for the Canadians."

To get tickets for Opening Night on April 9 or any other game throughout the 2024 season, visit CanadiansBaseball.com or call 604-872-5232.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from March 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.