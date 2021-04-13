Canadians Announce Broadcaster & Media Relations Manager for 2021 Season

Hillsboro, OR - The Vancouver Canadians today announced the hiring of Tyler Zickel as the team's Broadcasting & Media Relations Manager for the 2021 season.

Zickel, 30, will helm all C's radio broadcasts on Sportsnet 650 Vancouver and CanadiansBaseball.com while serving as the club's primary media liaison.

The San Diego native embarks on his seventh season in Minor League Baseball and his fourth as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays organization. Prior to joining the Canadians, Zickel spent three memorable seasons on-air as the Road Radio Broadcaster for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, which included their championship run in 2018 with former Vancouver manager John Schneider at the helm and the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio on the roster.

"I am thrilled we are able to welcome Tyler to the C's," Vancouver President Andy Dunn said. "Tyler checks off so many boxes we wanted to find with this hire. A successful history behind the microphone, working knowledge of the Blue Jays system from his days at Double-A New Hampshire and his ease of calling a game; however, what I like the most is his positive energy and willingness to get involved in so many different aspects, especially this year. I am excited and very much looking forward to seeing and hearing Tyler call our games."

Zickel began his baseball career in 2014 as a Media Relations Intern for the Lake Elsinore Storm (Advanced-A, San Diego Padres) before rising to Assistant Director of Marketing then Director of Digital Content. He oversaw the growth of the team's online presence over the course of three years and made his professional radio debut for the team in 2015.

"The Canadians are a first-class organization with some of the greatest fans in Minor League Baseball," Zickel said. "I am honored and humbled to join the team and can't wait to share the exploits of the C's with all of Vancouver and beyond. This extraordinary season won't be the same without fans at The Nat, but I'm still especially excited to do my part to share the joys of baseball for everyone listening at home."

The 2021 season begins on May 4 when the Canadians travel to Pasco, Washington to take on the Tri-City Dust Devils at 6:30 p.m. before returning to Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro on May 11 to begin the home schedule against the Spokane Indians. Ticket plans and individual game tickets are on sale now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

