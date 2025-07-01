Canadian Pride: CFL

Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







Football is woven into the fabric of Canadian culture. In this special feature, players from across the CFL share what it means to represent their country, their communities, and the unique identity of Canadian football. Happy Canada Day from the CFL!







Canadian Football League Stories from July 1, 2025

