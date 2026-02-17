Can San Diego Go All the Way?: MASL Monday
Published on February 16, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
San Diego Sockers YouTube Video
With Phil on vacation, the show must go on, so join Alex Bastyovanszky and special guest host Craig Elsten from the San Diego Sockers break down everything we saw in Week 12 in the MASL. A new team at the top of the table, San Diego's cross country travel escapades and do Alex and Craig agree with this week's TOTW courtesy of Phil? Find out on this week's MASL Monday!
Check out the San Diego Sockers Statistics
