Can NOLA Fight Back?: NOLA Gold V New England Free Jacks
July 23, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
NOLA Gold YouTube Video
NOLA Gold face New England Free Jacks in Week 17 of MLR's 2025 season.
Major League Rugby Stories from July 23, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NOLA Gold Stories
- Ruben de Haas Named to USA Eagles' 2025 Summer International Squad
- Three GOLD Players Named to Rugby Canada
- NOLA Gold Pushes Free Jacks to the Limit in Narrow Defeat
- NOLA Gold Battles Early, But Falls to Chicago Hounds 38-17 on the Road
- NOLA Gold Battles Back but Falls Short at Home Against Utah Warriors, 31-28