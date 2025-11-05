Can Defending Champs Cavalry Beat Rivals Atletico Ottawa in CPL Final?

Published on November 5, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC YouTube Video







Over the years Atletico Ottawa has had Cavalry FC's number... but could the Cavs use that to their advantage in the CPL Final?

Watch our full preview on the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen - available now on YouTube! Ã°Å¸Å½â¢Ã¯Â¸Â

: https://youtu.be/DyYWDD1rArc?si=s_nPkQ66OsFJr3ln







