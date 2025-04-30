Can Carolina Ascent Carry Its Momentum into the Playoffs?: Super League Game Week

On the latest edition of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder recap Carolina Ascent FC's playoff-clinching win last weekend and break down what Spokane Zephyr FC, Brooklyn FC and Fort Lauderdale United FC need to make the postseason as they currently sit in a three-way tie.

Carolina forward Audrey Harding later joins the show to discuss what the team's approach was heading into the Spring Schedule, how her chemistry with her teammates has developed on and off the field, what lessons she learned from her previous professional playing experience, and how the team will use this two-week break from play to prepare for the rest of the season.

