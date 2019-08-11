Can-Am League Game Recaps

New Jersey 6, Sussex County 0 - Box Score

New Jersey starter Eduard Reyes and reliever Dylan Brammer combined on a four-hit shutout as the Jackals downed Sussex County, 6-0.

Reyes threw the first seven innings of the contest and allowed only a pair of walks and the four hits while fanning four batters. Brammer finished the final two frames and struck out two in his 24-pitch outing. Reyes notched the victory and is now 9-3 on the season.

Offensively for New Jersey, CF Jay Gonzalez led the way going 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored. Jackals LF Alfredo Marte had a hit in four at-bats along with two RBIs while 3B Conrad Gregor and SS Santiago Chirino each picked-up a hit, a run and an RBI. In total, New Jersey had 10 hits in the contest.

Trois-Rivieres 5, Ottawa 2 - Box Score

Second baseman David Glaude launched a solo home run in the fifth inning to give Trois-Rivieres a 3-2 lead and they would go on to defeat Ottawa by the score of 5-2. With the victory, the Aigles took two of three in the weekend series and are now only one game behind Sussex County in the Can-Am League standings.

There were nine hits collected by Trois-Rivieres with three batters having multi-hit games. Glaude went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI while 3B Tucker Nathans had a two-hit game and tallied a pair of runs. Left fielder Raphael Gladu also helped the Aigles offense by picking-up two hits in four at-bats and driving in a run.

Trois-Rivieres starting pitcher Domenic Mazza tossed seven solid innings and grabbed his third win of the season. Mazza allowed two earned runs on five hits and struck out five batters.

For the Champions in the loss, LF Malik Collymore and RF Jiandido Tromp each hit a solo home run.

Quebec 3, Rockland 1 - Box Score

After three scoreless innings of action, Quebec scored a pair of runs in the fourth to take a 2-0 lead and would go on from there to defeat Rockland by the score of 3-1.

The Capitales scored both of those runs in the fourth thanks to a two-run single by SS Yordan Manduley. Quebec would add another run in the eighth thanks to a base hit by RHP Dustin Molleken. Rockland tallied their only run in the bottom of the inning on a solo home run by LF Grant Heyman.

Manduley went 2-for-5 with two RBIs while LF Brandon Fischer had a hit and a run scored along with three walks. Both Manduley and Fischer also stole bases in the contest.

Capitales starting pitcher David Richardson tossed six shutout innings and notched his second win of the season. Richardson gave up eight hits and struck out three in his 74-pitch performance.

