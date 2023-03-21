Camp Recap March 21st - Phillies Minor Leaguers Fan Thirteen in Loss to Rays

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Despite a strong pitching performance by the Phillies, Philadelphia's minor league squad lost 5-2 to the Rays prospects on Tuesday afternoon at the Carpenter Complex. The Philadelphia Phillies prospects have another duel with the Blue Jays in Camp on Wednesday afternoon.

The Rays got on the board early with a sacrifice fly in the top of the first. Phillies camp struck back in the bottom of the inning thanks to 2022 Florida State League All-Star Hao-Yu Lee. Lee doubled on the first pitch he saw, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch to tie the game up at one.

Rays outfield prospect Matthew Dyer gave Tampa the lead with an RBI single in the third inning, and a solo homer in the sixth gave the Rays a 3-1 lead. A two-out rally in the home half helped the Phillies get back in the scoring column.

After the first two batters of the sixth struck out, 2021 Thresher Caleb Martin walked in his first at-bat and stole two bases. Chris Burke drove him home with a single up the middle to cut the deficit to 3-1. But one last home run for the Rays, a two-run shot in the eighth, secured a 5-2 victory for the visiting side.

Braden Zarbinsky got the start, allowing one run on one hit in 2.0 innings with two strikeouts. Zach Linginfelter allowed one run on two hits with two walks and a strikeout in 1.0 inning. Orion Kerkering struck out three and allowed one hit in 1.0 inning. Andrew Schultz allowed two hits with a strikeout in 1.0 scoreless frame. Rodolfo Sanchez allowed one run on one hit and struck out two in 1.0 inning of work. Alex Rao struck out one in 1.0 shutout inning. Jonathan Hughes allowed two runs on one hit with a walk and a strikeout in 1.0 inning. Tristan Garnett finished the game with a 1-2-3 ninth and struck out one batter.

