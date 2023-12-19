By Popular Demand, Bats Extend Deadline for Bananas Priority Presale

LOUISVILLE, KY - Due to popular demand, the Louisville Bats today announced the deadline for gaining access to a special season ticket member Savannah Bananas priority presale has been extended. Fans who purchase any Bats season ticket package of five games and up will have the opportunity to buy Bananas tickets in a special priority presale consisting of just Bats season ticket members.

The deadline had been set for Friday, December 15, but the Bats are seeing a record-breaking year in new ticket plan sales. Those sales consist not only of the brand new Buddy's Best Five plan, but all season ticket packages (Full Season, Half-Season, Weekend Plus and Eight-Game plans).

All purchasers of a five-game or more plan will receive three exclusive gifts including an Elly De La Cruz bobblehead, Muhammad Ali bobblehead and special edition Bats hat.

Buddy's Best Five is the Bats' newest ticket plan option. It consists of the five biggest games of the season, including Opening Night (Friday, March 29), July 3 (Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza) and the first ever Bats drone show on August 10. As a special bonus, if Louisville wins three of the five games in the plan, plan holders will be rewarded with tickets to a bonus game in September. All games in the plan are expected to sell out with plan holders getting the best seats and value.

In addition to exclusive gifts and access to the Bananas presale, season ticket members enjoy several other benefits, including flexibility. Any plan can be customized to fit fans' specific needs. And, any game in any plan can be exchanged if a plan holder cannot attend the original date.

The Savannah Bananas' Banana Ball World Tour 2024 will visit Louisville Slugger Field for a three-game series August 1-3 with game times to be released at a later date. For more information on the Bananas, fans can visit TheSavannahBananas.com.

Fans can purchase a ticket plan by going to BatsBaseball.com or by calling the Bats front office at (502) 212-2287.

