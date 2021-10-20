Bulls Announce Return of Wool E. Bull's Baste Race Presented by Pnc Bank

DURHAM - The Durham Bulls announced today plans for the second annual Wool E. Bull's Baste Race presented by PNC Bank, a virtual race featuring a One-Mile Fun Run and 5K to be completed between November 22, and November 28. A portion of the proceeds from the Thanksgiving-themed run will benefit the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.

Participants may select from one of two distances for their virtual race:

One-Mile Fun Run: For $25, runners will receive a unique race medal, race bib and t-shirt, as well as a downloadable finisher's certificate once race results are uploaded. The One-Mile Fun Run is the perfect distance for children wishing to participate.

5K: For $50, runners will receive a unique Baste Race medal, race bib and t-shirt, along with a downloadable finisher's certificate once race results are uploaded. All 5K participants also will receive a voucher that may be redeemed for a ticket to a 2022 Bulls home game.

The two race distances allow people of all ages and abilities to participate, with the virtual format allowing participants to join from anywhere.

"As our community embraces a season of goodwill and gratitude, PNC is pleased to support this race, which celebrates giving back, family togetherness and good health," said Jim Hansen, PNC regional president for Eastern Carolinas.

Registration is now open through November 8, at https://raceroster.com/events/2021/54151/wool-e-bulls-baste-race-5k-and-one-mile-fun-run. Runners are encouraged to pick up their race packets at the Ballpark Corner Store during business hours beginning Monday, November. 15. Race packets also can be mailed, and will begin shipping the week of November 15.

The 2021 Triple-A National Champion Durham Bulls will begin their 2022 season on the road in Nashville Tuesday, April 5, before returning to the DBAP for a five-game series versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp starting Tuesday, April 12. Game times and promotions for the 2022 season will be announced at a later date. For more information on full-season and mini-plan packages, please call 919.956.BULL.

