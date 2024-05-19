Bullpen Shines in Series Finale

May 19, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - Brandon Beckel allowed one baserunner en route to his first career victory as the Clearwater Threshers (27-12) held on for a 3-2 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers travel to St. Lucie for a six-game set against the Mets on Tuesday.

Trent Farquhar reached on a walk to lead off the game but was called out on a fielder's choice by Devin Saltiban. Saltiban stole second with two outs in the inning and came around to score on a Pierce Bennett RBI single to open the scoring for Clearwater.

The first two Threshers hitters reached in the second, with Jared Thomas drawing a leadoff walk on Tortugas starter Jose Montero and moving to second on a single by Kehden Hettiger. A groundout moved both runners up a base before a sacrifice fly by Avery Owusu-Asiedu made it 2-0. The next batter, Farquhar, hit a single that was fielded on a diving stop by Tortugas second baseman Johnny Ascanio. Farquhar was safe at first, and Hettiger took advantage of the tough stop, rounding third and scoring to give the Threshers a 3-0 lead.

A pair of doubles in the third gave Daytona their first run. The Tortugas added another run in the ninth, but the Threshers held on for a 3-2 victory to end the series.

Jonathan Petit allowed one run on three hits in 3.0 innings with three strikeouts in a no-decision. Beckel (1-0) allowed one hit and struck out five in 3.0 shutout frames to earn the win. Paxton Thompson struck out four of the six batters he faced in 2.0 perfect innings. Saul Teran took the save with one run allowed on two hits and two walks in the ninth.

Beckel set a career-high with 3.0 innings pitched and five strikeouts...He earned his first career victory...Kotowski started in right field for the first time since 2022, his first season in the minors...Hettiger made his first career start at first base...Owusu-Asiedu became the first Thresher to start all six games of a series in 2024...Farquhar extended his hit streak to six games and his on-base streak to 12...Clearwater has taken five of six games in each of their last two home series...The Threshers travel to Port St. Lucie for a six-game series against the St. Lucie Mets on Tuesday, May 21...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM at BayCare Ballpark...You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

