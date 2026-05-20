Building Something Special at AC Boise, Plus Prinx Tires USL Cup Contenders: USL All Access

Published on May 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Athletic Club Boise Head Coach Nate Miller to the show to discuss the club's stellar start to its inaugural season, why this was the opportunity for Miller to return to the head coaching ranks after three seasons at Real Salt Lake, what he's learned from being part of previous expansion clubs and what the fundamentals for success on and off the field look like, and what one of the important finable offenses in his locker room is.

Watts and Kerr also lay out where every group stands after the second matchday of the Prinx Tires USL Cup stands, and the paths for the teams in contention to advance to the knockout stage, and discuss the Tampa Bay Rowdies as their undefeated start to the season continues, including why a strong start isn't a guarantee of winning the USL Championship title at the end of the season, and offer a glass-half-full and glass-half-empty appraisal of Sporting Club Jacksonville after its first win of the season.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new episodes throughout the 2026 campaign.







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