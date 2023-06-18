Bugarin And Ritter Carry Offense In Grizzlies' 4-3 Loss To 66ers

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (33-29) dropped a 4-3 contest to the Inland Empire 66ers (30-29) Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno has won seven of their last nine games and 10 of their last 13 overall. The Grizzlies fell to 12-5 at home against the California League South Division and 12-9 in one-run affairs (9-4 at home).

The 66ers took a 2-0 advantage in the top of the second when Jadiel Sanchez powered a two-run homer to right-center field. It was his first longball of the season. In the fourth, the Grizzlies cut the deficit in half when Ryan Ritter laced a double down the left field line, scoring Jesus Bugarin. Inland Empire extended their lead to 4-1 in the fifth from a fielder's choice and error that allowed two runs to waltz home. In the bottom of the frame, Bugarin rocketed a two-run moonshot down the left field line, his fourth clout of 2023. Ritter notched his second double of the contest after the wallop, a ball that hit the 400-foot sign in dead center. Bugarin had multiple swings that left the bat at over 100 MPH.

Fresno starter Connor Staine (3-4) suffered the decision after five innings of work. Staine allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and four walks. A trio of Grizzlies' relievers (Davis Palermo, Carson Skipper and Austin Becker) combined for four shutout frames. Skipper struck out two over a pair of innings. 66ers' southpaw Mason Albright (5-3, win) fanned a career-high 10 over seven innings. Albright permitted three runs on four hits and two walks. Jared Southard wrapped up the Inland Empire victory with two scoreless frames. Southard punched out three for his second save of the year. Fresno can win the series tomorrow on Father's Day.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- CF Jesus Bugarin (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- SS Ryan Ritter (2-4, 2 2B, RBI)

- Grizzlies bullpen (4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

Top Performers: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels)

- RF Jadiel Sanchez (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- RHP Jared Southard (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

- LHP Mason Albright (7.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 10 K)

(Home) Inland Empire RHP Michael Darrell-Hicks (3-0, 3.96) vs. Fresno RHP Jackson Cox (1-0, 10.38) 5:05 PM

The Grizzlies wore their Fresno Tacos jerseys and fell to 0-2 in them.

The Grizzlies celebrated Diversity and Inclusion Night at the ballpark.

