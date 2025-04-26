Brooklyn FC vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights
April 26, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Brooklyn FC YouTube Video
DC Power FC ended its nine-match winless streak with the 1-0 victory over Brooklyn FC Saturday night behind Gianna Gourley's fifth goal of the season.
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from April 26, 2025
- Dallas Trinity FC Defeats Lexington SC, 3-1 - Dallas Trinity FC
- Carolina Ascent Clinch Playoff Spot, Defeat FTL United 5-1 - Carolina Ascent FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brooklyn FC Stories
- Grabias Equalizer Earns 1-1 Draw as Brooklyn FC Showcases New Talent
- Brooklyn Football Club Women's Team Names Fabio Barros Interim Head Coach
- Brooklyn Football Club Parts Ways with Head Coach Jessica Silva
- Tough Lessons for Brooklyn FC in 0-5 Loss to League-Leading Carolina
- Brooklyn FC and DAÖMEY to Launch Limited-Edition Varsity Jacket