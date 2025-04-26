Brooklyn FC vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights

April 26, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC ended its nine-match winless streak with the 1-0 victory over Brooklyn FC Saturday night behind Gianna Gourley's fifth goal of the season.

