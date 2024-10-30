Breaking: Vancouver Bandits Named Franchise of the Year, Win 3 Accolades at CEBL Business Awards

October 30, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

LANGLEY, BC - The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday that the Vancouver Bandits have been named Franchise of the Year as part of the CEBL's annual Business Awards.

The yearly proceedings consist of four awards given in recognition of accomplishments at both the team and executive levels. In addition to winning CEBL Franchise of the Year, the Bandits were also recognized as recipients in two other categories; Digital Excellence and Community Champion.

Overall, the Bandits officially won three of the four annual CEBL Business Awards.

"We are honoured to be recognized by the CEBL for these three awards of distinction. Each award is a product of the hard work of our front office, as well as the supportive and collaborative relationships that we have built with our partners," said Bandits team president Dylan Kular.

"We truly believe that our fans across British Columbia and beyond are some of the most passionate in all of professional sports and we look forward to elevating our digital footprint, increasing our community outreach and demonstrating to returning and prospective players that we are a leading destination for elite talent in the CEBL."

The criteria for each award are as follows:

Franchise of the Year

Awarded to the franchise that best represents the values of the CEBL through good internal governance, engagement in the community, commitment to innovation, success on the basketball court and with revenue generation, demonstration of a long-term vision for sustainable business growth, and promotion of Canadian basketball.

The Vancouver Bandits experienced tremendous success both on and off the court in 2024.

In addition to winning three 2024 CEBL Business Awards (Digital Excellence, Community Champion, Franchise of the Year), the club produced the league's MVP (Tazé Moore), Canadian Player of the Year (Koby McEwen) and Coach of the Year (Kyle Julius) at the 2024 CEBL Awards, while earning a berth in the CEBL Championship Final for the second time in franchise history.

The Bandits registered their best regular season record ever with a 14-6 finish, securing first place overall and the top seed in the CEBL Playoffs for the first time. Vancouver went near-perfect at home (9-1) and posted a league-best plus-177 overall point differential, almost 50 points better than the next closest team.

Digital Excellence Award

Awarded to the franchise that best delivers graphic and video content that demonstrates excellence in quality of presentation and appeal, creativity and innovation, and overall consistency, while driving interactive engagement with designated targeted audiences that show a measurable impact for followers, partners, and for the franchise's business and brand awareness. Voted 40% by quantifiable measures in-season from May 1 to August 31 and 60% by vote.

Delivering a consistent and engaging campaign throughout the 2024 CEBL season, the Vancouver Bandits finished third overall in quantifiable digital metrics considered for the award and sustained substantial growth across their digital platforms this summer. The Bandits amassed a league-best 8.5+ million social media impressions, finished second among CEBL clubs in newsletter subscription growth (36.07%), third in social media follower growth (14.38%), and had the third-most new CEBL+ subscriptions (preferred team upon registration). In addition, the Bandits continue to lead the way on TikTok with the highest followership, reach, engagement and overall growth of all CEBL teams.

Community Champion

Awarded to the franchise that has demonstrated a dedication to and understanding of local communities through notable, creative and sustainable outreach that prioritizes the CEBL values of innovation, inclusion, diversity, and meaningful experiences for fans and others.

In 2024, the Vancouver Bandits implemented and refined numerous community programs and initiatives that have made and continue to make a significant impact, none more notable than the club's special edition jersey launch featuring iconic imagery of Terry Fox and his Marathon of Hope.

Proceeds from all jersey sales are donated to the Terry Fox Foundation in support of cancer research across Canada.

The Bandits also launched the Inspiring Bandits Award, a community-driven program that provides scholarships and ongoing mentorship to graduating high school girls and boys student-athletes competing at the BC School Sports Basketball Provincial Championships. The club also facilitated more than 50 middle or secondary school visits featuring free instructional training from Bandits head coach and general manager, Kyle Julius, often with both the school's boys and girls basketball teams.

In addition, the club helped refurbish the Pitt Meadows Recreation Centre court in honour of RCMP Constable Rick O'Brien, hosted their third annual BC Basketball Festival at Langley Events Centre, held three cultural heritage theme games (Filipino Heritage Game, South Asian Heritage Game, Indigenous Celebration Game) all ranking in the top five of highest attended Bandits games in 2024, and became the first CEBL team to launch a South Asian Heritage jersey.

The Bandits' seventh CEBL season will tip-off in May 2025. A full season schedule is expected to be announced in the coming months.

Featuring newly added Courtside Club seating options and a revamped seating bowl configuration, season tickets for the Vancouver Bandits' 2025 season are on sale now.

