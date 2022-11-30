Breakfast with Santa Returns to Clover Park on Saturday

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. - The 6th annual New Horizons Breakfast with Santa will be held this Saturday from 8 a.m. - noon at Clover Park. The event is free for youth 17 and under. Adult admission is $5 or adults can bring an unwrapped gift or gift card to the toy drive.

The holiday celebration features an all-you-can-eat breakfast, photos with Santa, games, prizes, cookie decorating, card making, face painting and more. The goal of Breakfast with Santa is to create wholesome memories that will last a lifetime.

The event is sponsored by the St. Lucie Mets, Stewart Materials, Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County, Children's Services Council of St. Lucie County, Treasure Coast Photography Center, Fred Stalls of Waterstone Mortgage, Terilco Events & Décor, Keller William Jupiter, Hilton Garden Inn, Mary Kay - Jerry Koedyker, Aramark, Pat Austin and Southern Eagle Distributing.

"This event is so much fun for kids of all ages, from all backgrounds - creating memories they will carry with them throughout their lives as a cherished holiday tradition," William Wims, CEO of New Horizons, said. "Wholesome activities in a safe, family-friendly environment have a positive impact on the children in our community."

The all-you-can-eat menu includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage, juice and hot chocolate. The Treasure Coast Photography Center will be taking photos of attendees with Santa that they can take home, and the Children's Services Council will give away free grade-level books as well.

Donated toys and gift cards will be given to children and teens from low-income and foster families associated with New Horizons.

Additional funds raised at Breakfast with Santa help purchase supplies for children's programs at New Horizons that improve engagement and enhance the therapeutic experience.

For more information about Breakfast with Santa please visit www.nhtcinc.org or call 772-672-8333.

