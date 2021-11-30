Breakfast with Santa Returns to Clover Park on Saturday, December 4th

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. - The 5th annual New Horizons Breakfast with Santa will be held on this Saturday from 8 a.m. - noon at Clover Park, home of the St. Lucie Mets. The event is free for youth 17 and under. Adult admission is $5 or adults can bring an unwrapped gift or gift card to the toy drive.

Hosted by the St. Lucie Mets, Stewart Materials, Aramark and the Treasure Coast Photography Center, this holiday celebration features an all-you-can-eat breakfast, photos with Santa, games, prizes, cookie decorating, card making, face painting and more. The Amazin' Mets Foundation has provided a generous grant to help provide items for these families.

The goal of Breakfast with Santa is to create wholesome memories that will last a lifetime.

"Some of these kids have never participated in holiday activities because of absent parents, single family households where one parent is working several jobs, or negligent parents," said William Wims, CEO of New Horizons, a local nonprofit mental health and addiction recovery provider. "Good fun in a safe family-friendly environment has a positive impact on the children in our community."

This year's menu features scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage, juice and hot chocolate.

Donated toys and gift cards will be given to children and teens from low-income and foster families associated with New Horizons.

Additional funds raised at Breakfast with Santa help purchase supplies for children's programs at New Horizons that improve engagement and enhance the therapeutic experience.

