Braves Salvage Finale in 5-4 Win over Greenville

April 21, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release





GREENVILLE, SC - The youngest player on the Rome roster carried them to a much needed 5-4 comeback win Saturday night, allowing the Braves to snap their losing streak and end the road trip on a high note.

Only 17 years old, Rome third-baseman Darling Florentino ripped a three run homer to centerfield in the 8th inning off Drive reliever Hunter Haworth, turning the game instantly from a deficit into an advantage. The Rome bullpen did the rest as the Braves won in dramatic fashion on a chilly evening at Flour Field.

Rome entered Saturday evening's finale having been shutout in back-to-back games. They quickly fell behind again as Drive catcher Kole Cottam hit a two run homer of Braves starting pitcher RHP Alan Rangel in the 1st inning. Rome got their first run of the series in the 2nd on an RBI double by Brendan Venter. Greenville increased their lead to 4-1 by the 4th inning and turned the game over to their bullpen.

Rome pushed across an unearned run after a fielding error and a balk in the 6th. It was in the 8th when the Braves got their first and only hit of the day with a runner in scoring position. It was enough for the win. Florentino's blast sailed over the centerfield fence and gave Rome its first lead of the series after 26 innings of baseball. Braves relievers provided four scoreless innings to put the game on ice.

Making his Rome Braves debut on Saturday night, RHP Claudio Custodio got the win after 2 innings of shutout work. RHP Lukas Young held the lead in the 8th and RHP Kurt Hoekstra got the save, his first of the season. Greenville put the potential winning run on base against Hoekstra in the 9th inning but the Michigan native closed it out to give the Braves their second road victory of the 2019 season.

Venter finished 2-3 with a double and an RBI, Trey Harris was 2-3 with a walk and Logan Brown went 1-3 with two walks. Jose Bermudez did his job in the leadoff spot with a single, two walks and a stolen base.

Rome will enjoy an off day on Easter Sunday and then open a week-long homestand Monday evening at 7 pm against the Lakewood BlueClaws.

Rome (6-10): 5 R 7 H 0 E

Greenville (7-9): 4 R 7 H 2 E

W: Claudio Custodio (1-0)

L: Hunter Haworth (0-2)

S: Kurt Hoekstra (1)

Time: 2:42

Attendance: 4,442

