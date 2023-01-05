Braggin' Rights Game Returns to GCS Credit Union Ballpark

January 5, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release







Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that the "Braggin' Rights" rivalry baseball game between Missouri and Illinois will return to GCS Credit Union Ballpark on March 28th at 6:30 p.m. This year, Illinois will be the home team and occupy the first base dugout, while Missouri will be on the third base side.

Last season marked the return of the rivalry in Sauget after the teams had not played each other since 2017, with Missouri defeating Illinois 11-7 in a contest that featured four home runs and a whopping eight multi-run half-innings in total. With the victory, the Tigers took a 15-14-1 lead in the all-time series.

Mizzou seeks their first NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Steve Bieser, and will feature St. Louis-area natives Brock Daniels (St. John Vianney), Luke Mann (St. John Vianney), Derek Williams (Windsor), Ian Lohse (Marquette), Kyle Potthoff (Marquette), and Daniel Wissler (Fort Zumwalt West) on their roster.

The Illini are coming off a 31-win season that saw them tie for second place in the Big 10 in 2022 with a 17-7 conference record under longtime head coach Dan Hartleb, who has guided the program to four NCAA tournament appearances, most-recently in 2019. They will also welcome Louisville transfer and Edwardsville, Illinois native Drake Westcott onto their roster this season.

Tickets Now Available!

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from January 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.