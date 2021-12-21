Braelon Allen to Hold Charity Softball Game on July 17

December 21, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - Running Back Braelon Allen is coming home and he is bringing some friends with him! The Fond du Lac native will host a charity softball game at Herr-Baker Field on the campus of Marian University on Sunday, July 17 at 1:05pm. Tickets will be available through the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders beginning on Tuesday, December 28 a 10:00am.

Allen will be joined on the field by current Wisconsin athletes and Wisconsin legends across multiple sports. Proceeds from the game will benefit the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation. The mission of the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame is to preserve Wisconsin's rich history of athletic excellence, celebrate the values and virtues of sports, and to inspire the principles of Teamwork, Leadership and Character Development from Wisconsin's greatest athletic heroes to our athletes of the future so that we can positively impact the culture and life lessons of youth sports in our state and beyond. They strive to make athletics more affordable, impactful, and accessible for all.

"I'm excited to be bringing my friends back to my hometown of Fond du Lac for my inaugural charity softball game and to give back to the community I was raised in," said Allen.

Tickets are priced at $40 for a standard box seat and $25 for a reserved bleacher seat. A limited number of front row seats are available for $90 each and include a signed Braelon Allen softball. Rooftop seats are priced at $75 each and include an all-you-can-eat menu of ballpark fare. There are also a limited number of patio tables (seating for four) available for $250 and include a Braelon Allen signed football. Patio tables are only available for purchase over the phone at (920) 907-9833 or in person at the Herr-Baker Field Box Office.

Tickets will be available online at dockspiders.com, in person at the Herr-Baker Field Box Office, or over the phone at (920) 907-9833. Organizations who are interested in sponsoring the game or are interested in a name, image, and likeness (NIL) partnership can contact event organizer and marketing representative for Braelon Allen, TEAM LAMMI, at (414) 727-3600 or team-lammi.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 21, 2021

Braelon Allen to Hold Charity Softball Game on July 17 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.