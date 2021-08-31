Brady Fleurent "Excited" to be Back in Knoxville

The Knoxville Ice Bears have re-signed forward Brady Fleurent for the team's preseason camp in October. The 2021-22 season will be Fleurent's third with the Ice Bears after he compiled eight goals and eight assists in 24 games last year, including a hat trick in January against Pensacola. He's also played 25 games in the ECHL with four different teams.

Brady Fleurent"I'm very excited to be coming back to Knoxville," said Fleurent. "I love the city, and playing in front of the best fans in the league every night made it a no-brainer to come back and win a championship for this city."

Fleurent came to Knoxville as a rookie in 2019 after a successful collegiate career at the University of New England. More about him can be read here.

"When he came here the first week, he played a college-style game," said Ice Bears head coach Jeff Carr. "He tried to use line rushes on offense and try to score all the time. He would always look for the perfect shot. Then he started being more efficient on offense, in the neutral zone and he does all of the right things."

Fleurent missed 18 games last season due to two separate stints in the IR before going on a five-game point streak in mid-April.

"He's a top player in the SPHL," Carr said. "He hasn't had much power play time and he still puts up points. That kid eats a lot of pucks. He blocks a lot of shots."

The Biddeford, Maine native ended the season with an assist in Knoxville's semifinal loss to the Ice Flyers back in May.

"I think we have a lot of unfinished business this season," Fleurent said.

The Ice Bears will hold their free agent camp in September with signed players reporting to preseason camp in October. Knoxville begins its 20th season October 15 at the Civic Coliseum.

