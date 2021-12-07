Boyd Sports, LLC Recognized as a 2021 Best Employer in Sports by Front Office Sports

December 7, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Kingsport Axmen News Release







SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. - Boyd Sports, LLC has received the honor of being a 2021 Best Employer in Sports by Front Office Sports. Any company who is involved in sports or the business of sports are eligible to be selected. This includes but is not limited to teams, leagues, venues, brands and more.

"We are honored to be selected as a 2021 Front Office Sports Best Employer," said Boyd Sports President and COO Chris Allen. "We work hard to create a positive and great work environment for our folks to work each day. By doing this, we have seen great results over the years. It's a fact if your employees enjoy coming to work and enjoy the people around them, they will perform at a higher level."

Established in 2019, the Best Employers in Sports Award presented by FEVO, recognizes organizations across the sports industry that are doing the best for their employees.

Boyd Sports, LLC, owned by Randy and Jenny Boyd, are lifelong sports fans. The couple is committed to creating a fun, family-friendly experience at the ballpark for generations to come. Boyd Sports, LLC, owns the Tennessee Smokies and has part-ownership in the Memphis Redbirds. It also owns the Johnson City Doughboys, Elizabethton River Riders, Greeneville Flyboys and operates the Kingsport Axmen.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from December 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.