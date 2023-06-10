Bowlan K's Eight; NWA Snaps 15-Game Road Losing Streak

Jonathan Bowling struck out eight over 5.2 innings, helping the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (21-34) to snap a 15-game road losing streak on Friday in a 6-2 win over the Springfield Cardinals (26-29). The series continues on Saturday night at Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

Bowlan made perhaps his best start of the season in the series' fourth game, holding the Cardinals to two hits over his first three innings of work. Springfield got to the righty in the fourth, scoring a run to take the lead.

The Naturals had been on the receiving end of five-run innings in all three games that opened the series, but they returned the favor on Friday. Five runs scored on six hits in the fifth, all of which crossed with two outs, giving NWA a 5-1 edge. The scoring was capped by Jorge Bonifacio's 10th home run of the season, a two-run shot, extending the lead.

Bowlan continued into the sixth, allowing another run before notching his eighth strikeout on the final batter he faced. Christian Chamberlain came out of the bullpen and mowed down every hitter he faced over 2.1 innings, including making a fantastic diving catch on a popped-up bunt attempt in the seventh.

NWA added an insurance run in the eighth thanks to an error and a double off the bat of returning catcher Jose Briceno who was on the IL, making it a 6-2 game.

The Cardinals loaded the bases in the ninth, but Steven Cruz got the final three outs to close out a win, halting a 15-game-long skid in road games. The Naturals previous road win was on April 30 before suffering sweeps at the hands of the Arkansas Travelers and Tulsa Drillers.

Noah Cameron takes the mound on Saturday for the Naturals, looking for his first AA win. Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the MiLB First Pitch app or at www.nwanaturals.com all season long.

