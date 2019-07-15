Boulders Start Second Half with a Win

The Rockland Boulders kicked off the second half of their Canadian road trip in style with a 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Champions. Reinaldo Lopez allowed just one run on six hits in seven strong innings of work to pick up his fourth win of the season for Rockland.

Offensively the Boulders got a lot out of second baseman Richie Fecteau, who launched a solo homer in the third inning to open the scoring. Fecteau went 3 for 4 on the day with a pair of runs scored, while Blake Grant-Parks added a solo shot of his own in the seventh. Chase Harris also had a solid day at the dish, going 2 for 2 with a run scored and an RBI single.

The Boulders will look to pick up another win over the Champions tomorrow night. First pitch for the game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at RCGT Park.

