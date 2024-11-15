Boston Fleet Signs Hadley Hartmetz to One-Year Contract

November 15, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that the team has signed 2024 Draft pick Hadley Hartmetz to a one-year Standard Player Agreement for the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

Hadley is an exciting add to our d-core, said Boston Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. She fits nicely into our physical, hard defending style, while also providing transportability and offensive involvement. She brings a competitiveness and work ethic that will push her teammates and make us better. We're fortunate to be in Boston where we have access to the best medical resources to allow Hadley to not only recover but to continue her development, so she comes back even stronger than before.

Hartmetz was selected by Boston in the seventh round, 40th overall, in the 2024 PWHL Draft. The 23-year-old from Phoenixville, PA, spent two years at Boston College before transferring to Ohio State, where she won two national championships (2022, 2024). As a Buckeye, Hartmetz played in 118 games in three seasons, recording 18 goals and 41 assists for 59 points. Prior to college, Hartmetz earned a gold (2019) and silver (2018) medal with the United States U18 Women's National Team.

I'm very grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the PWHL and it is an honor to sign with the Boston Fleet, said Hartmetz. I am really looking forward to getting on the ice and helping the team this season. This is truly a dream come true.

Hartmetz sustained a lower body injury during an Ohio State game in March 2024. There is no timeline for her return.

