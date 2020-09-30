Bosse Field to Host 'Field of Dreams' Movie Night

September 30, 2020 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release





Historic Bosse Field will host 'Field of Dreams' Movie Night on Friday, Oct. 16, showing the classic baseball film. The showing of the movie will start at 7 p.m., and the gates will open at 6 p.m.

Tickets for admission can be purchased online at evansvilleotters.com. Ticket proceeds will benefit Youth First. Tickets require a minimum purchase of 2 per group, maximum of 6 per group.

Seating will be in marked spots on the field. Each ticket group purchase secures your reserved spot on the field that evening. You are welcome to bring your own blankets and/or lawn chairs.

Masks are required in the stadium except when seated in your reserved spot.

Bosse Field is a spacious, open-air facility that allows for safe social distancing.

Come enjoy an evening at Bosse Field to watch 'Field of Dreams!'

Let us host your next event at Historic Bosse Field!

Historic Bosse Field, home of the Evansville Otters, is the perfect location to host your next event! We can provide a spacious, open-air facility that allows for safe social distancing among you and all of your guests! Our outdoor picnic areas, baseball field, stadium seating, and parking lot are all available with pricing to fit your budget. Bosse Field can host a variety of events including parties and receptions, recreational sports, company outings, or if you just want to hang out and rent the field for a day!

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.