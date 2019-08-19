Booyah & Voyageurs Inaugural Seasons a Home Run with the Community

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah and Voyageurs inaugural seasons provided memorable moments both on and off the field. Over 60,000 fans attended Booyah games at brand new Capital Credit Union Park, a 39% increase in attendance over a season ago. In addition to earning six more wins during the inaugural Booyah season, fans witnessed the first no-hitter in Green Bay baseball history and experienced a new wave of entertainment provided at the state-of-the art events center. The Voyageurs soccer team also saw increased attendances at each of their matches throughout the season, ranking in the top 15% in the USL League 2 in attendance and only losing one match at home all year. However, the impact that the teams had on the local community through various partnerships stretched well beyond the field. In total, the organizations helped raise over $40,000 that was distributed throughout the area.

Always popular with fans, alternate jerseys worn by the Booyah during three games during the inaugural season were included in silent auctions with the proceeds benefitting local organizations. Aunt Ethel's Adult Emporium partnered with the Booyah for 90's Night on June 7th and presented a retro 90's jersey. All proceeds from this auction were donated to the Pink Flamingos of De Pere, which is a group that holds an annual charity softball tournament founded in De Pere. The tournament has been an integral part of the city of De Pere and the surrounding community due to its charitable contributions. Brew Pub Pizza presented the first-ever Protective Service Night with fire and police themed jerseys that were worn by the Booyah on June 11th. Proceeds from the jerseys benefitted the family of the fallen Appleton firefighter Mitch Lundgaard, who was tragically killed in the line of duty in May. The final jersey auction on June 30th was presented by Asphalt Seal & Repair and featured photos of current and past military personnel. All proceeds from the Salute to Service jerseys benefitted the Wounded Warrior project, which is a charity and veteran's service organization which offers a variety of programs, services, and events for wounded veterans following September 11th.

Through Booyah fundraising ticket packages, organizations were able to leverage funds for their respective causes. On June 9th, Aurora BayCare Medical Center presented Strikeout Stroke Day, with proceeds benefitting the Green Bay Area Stroke Fund. Following the game fans had an opportunity to take batting practice on the field with proceeds also benefitting the cause. On July 31st, the team partnered with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin to provide proceeds from the Johnsonville Big Taste Grill back to the foundation. On August 4th, Pepsi and the Miracle League of Green Bay partnered together to provide an opportunity for Miracle League players to play a game at Capital Credit Union Park prior to the Booyah game. Booyah players and coaches took part in the pregame festivities and proceeds from the fundraiser tickets offered to the community benefitted the League. In addition to these specific events, the Booyah and Voyageurs also take great pride in working with many local non-profit organizations by providing fundraising ticket packages that allow those organizations to recoup a portion of the ticket price to put towards their specific mission or another charity they support. These partnerships benefitted a multitude of youth sports organizations, non-profit charities, churches & schools throughout the greater Green Bay area. The Voyageurs specialized in partnering with area schools across three districts to give back a portion of their opening day tickets to benefit those locations. The team also worked with the YMCA after school program and three Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Wisconsin.

At every Booyah home game, one group that partnered to do the Booyah ticket fundraiser was also highlighted as the 50-50 charity of the evening. Thirty six organizations took part in the 50-50 raffle by selling tickets at Capital Credit Union Park each night with 50 percent of the proceeds benefitting their cause. In total, the 50-50 raffles raised over $18,000 in 2019.

The Booyah and Voyageurs also provide donation bags filled with merchandise to non-profit organizations as another method to help with their fundraising efforts. In 2019, over 350 charitable donations were made. In addition, the teams made over 70 free appearances in the community featuring members of the Booyah D2 Stadium District Promo Squad, Booyah and Voyageurs players, and team mascot Rocky Bal-Booyah. Aurora BayCare partnered with the Booyah to host over 300 players for youth baseball clinics and with the Voyageurs for youth soccer camps. Voyageurs players also attended youth soccer practices throughout the area as guest instructors.

In addition to baseball and soccer, Capital Credit Union Park has hosted over 50 special events this year such as company picnics, little league baseball games, softball games, rugby, and yoga. There is more fun this fall, as Capital Credit Union park is set to host CrossFit 920 Rumble on the Bay, Craft Beer Festival, and Base Brawl (professional wrestling) along with other events throughout the fall and winter. The Booyah are now booking Christmas parties, weddings, work outings, lunches, business meetings, field use rentals, and catering events through the fall and winter seasons in the VerHalen Commercial Interiors Club space, with catering menu provided by the organization's executive chef. For all inquiries, please contact Director of Special Events Kevin Leisgang at kevin@booyahbaseball.com.

All of these events would not be possible to hold without the community's support, but also the people that work at the facility part time and year round. The new ballpark has aided in the creation of over 10 full-time positions and over 100 part-time jobs.

The Booyah and Voyageurs would like to thank all corporate sponsors and the entire community for all of your support during 2019, which assists our organization in its charitable works.

For more information parking and getting to and from Capital Credit Union Park visit booyahbaseball.com. Season ticket renewals and deposits for 2020 can be placed now. Fall hours for the Booyah and Voyaguers offices at Capital Credit Union Park are Monday through Friday from 9-4.

