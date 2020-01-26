Bolts Gain Another Point in Shortened Game

In a very bizarre situation, this afternoon's game would be decided in a shootout after just one period, due to ice issues, with Fayetteville winning the shootout 2-1. The Thunderbolts return home on Friday, January 31st as they host the Birmingham Bulls for First Responders Night. First responders and up to five family and friends can get tickets for only five dollars each. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or get tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Austin Plevy put the Thunderbolts in front with a shorthanded goal at 13:28 of the first period, following a shot block and play ahead by Zane Jones. Derek Sutliffe was awarded the assist on the goal. Fayetteville tied the game back up in the final seconds of the period. In the intermission, the Zamboni at Crown Coliseum broke down, and after a lengthy delay, the game would go directly to a shootout. Sutliffe scored the Thunderbolts shootout goal, and Brian Billett made three saves, but the Marksmen would get the win.

