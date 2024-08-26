Bobcats Land NCAA DIII D-Man

August 26, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud and excited to announce that the team has signed Defenseman Timur Gavrilovich to a PTO contract ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

Gavrilovich, a bruising Belarusian blueliner out of NCAA Division III Buffalo State University, stands 6'6" tall and weighs in at 230lbs. The Minsk native skated in 61 collegiate contests with the Bengals over four seasons and showed high hockey IQ by registering a +7 plus-minus rating during that span.

Gavrilovich comes to the 'Cats with a heralded junior playing background as well, skating in 40 NCDC contests with the Syracuse Jr Stars and South Shore Knights, along with a 19-game stint with the NAHL'S Minnesota Magicians.

"Timur is a big d-man with good hockey sense," said Bobcats Head Coach Vojtech Zemlicka. "He is reliable in the d-zone and he's also not afraid to create some offense."

"Timur understands that his size is his strength and he's good at taking advantage of that," Zemlicka continued. "He is very physical and strong on protecting the puck and using his reach. He is a great asset to what we're building here this year."

Additionally, the Bobcats have announced that the following players will be attending training camps with teams in the SPHL and ECHL and have been listed as inactive. The Bobcats hold the rights to these players should they return to the FPHL, and wish them the best of luck in these camps.

D-Steven Ford

D-Filip Hlavac

D-Mathieu Boislard

D-Antoine Gignac

F-Carson Andreoli

F-Vladislav Vlasov

F-Savva Smirnov

F-Justin Daly

F-Danny Martin

G-Tyson Brouwer

The Bobcats strive to develop and advance the careers of each and every player in the FPHL and beyond while maintaining a winning and competitive product.

You can follow all the Bobcats' moves via the "Aschenbach Automotive Group Transaction Tracker" any time by visiting blueridgebobcats.com/24-25-player-tracker.

Full and half-Season ticket packages are on-sale for the 2024-2025 campaign. Season ticket holders enjoy exclusive perks and priority seat selection. The Bobcats will be hosting a "Pick Your Seat" event at Hitachi Energy Arena on Friday, September 6th from 11am-7pm. Staff members will be on hand to answer any ticketing questions. "Rivalry 6-pack" and "Dawg Pack" ticket plans are also now on sale. To purchase ticket packages, call 276-335-2100 or visit blueridgebobcats.com/tickets for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 26, 2024

Bobcats Land NCAA DIII D-Man - Blue Ridge Bobcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.