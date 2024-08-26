Four Players Invited to Prowlers Training Camp

August 26, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers hosted their free agent camp this past weekend and gave out four invitations to their October training camp. Jacob Tugnutt, Noah McNutt, AJ Basich and Christian Stoller will get an opportunity to compete for spots with the club for the 2024-25 season.

"Free agent camps are always a great resource for teams to have," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "It seems like every year we can find a few quality players at them. The success of those players is highly determined on the work they put in and the seriousness of the players themselves. Every year there are players who play anywhere from a couple games to being important pieces on playoff teams. I'm excited to see the players we invited to training camp. The competitive environment elevated the level of play from everyone."

Tugnutt is a 30-year-old netminder hailing from Anaheim, California. He played NCAA DIII hockey for Saint Mary's University and King's College from 2015-19. Since then, he spent a season in Netherlands' second division and has played the past two years in Ontario senior hockey with the Erin Blitz and Erin Outlaws. His father, Ron, was a goaltender in the NHL for 16 seasons from 1988-2004 and suited up for eight different teams.

McNutt is a forward who hails from nearby Fort Gratiot, Michigan. He played four years at Port Huron Northern High School from 2014-18 with 66 points in 76 games for the Huskies. He also played two USPHL Premier seasons with the Motor City Hawks where he finished with 37 goals and 75 points in 45 games.

Basich is a 21-year-old defenseman from New Jersey who's spent the past five years in the Philadelphia Little Flyers organization. After two seasons in the Eastern Hockey League's Premier division, he played 40 games for the Little Flyers' EHL team last season.

Stoller is a forward from Wisconsin who played three years of high school hockey with the Kenosha Thunder from 2015-18. He has 15 points in 58 games in those three seasons.

The Prowlers' 10th anniversary season opens at McMorran Place on October 18 against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Catch all 28 home games this season and get exclusive benefits with a season ticket package! Get more information or lock in your seat at phprowlers.com/season-memberships or email amber@phprowlers.com.

