Bobcats Announce 2 New Special Ticket Packages

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud and excited to announce 2 brand new special ticket packages for the 2024-2025 season. The team will be offering a pair of exclusive packages, the "Rival 6 Pack" and "Dawg Pack". Both packages will utilize a "pick-and-choose" system, and offer seating in "Premium" sections at Hitachi Energy Arena. Both packages will go on sale August 12th.

The "Rival 6 Pack" offers fans to choose 6 out of the 7 meetings between the Carolina Thunderbirds and the Bobcats in Wytheville for just $93.

"Our rivalry with Carolina grew to a fever pitch last year, and we want that to continue this year," said Bobcats Executive Vice President of Operations Jimmy Milliken. "We want Thunderbirds fans in the stands to cultivate that rivalry atmosphere in the crowd that will translate to the action on the ice."

The "Dawg Pack" offers fans to choose 10 Bobcats home dates out of the 17 that coincide with dates that the club's SPHL neighbors, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, are away for just $150.50

"Last season we had a lot of fans from Roanoke come see us play when the Dawgs were on the road," said Milliken. "We wanted to say thank you to them by offering them a special package and an opportunity to plan out their hockey weekends."

Fans interested in purchasing packages when they go on sale August 12th should call the Bobcats office at 276-335-2100, visit blueridgebobcats.com/tickets or email Jenna Lewis at jlewis@blueridgebobcats.com

Half and full season ticket packages remain on sale and are available for purchase using the info above, as construction on 3,600 brand new state-of-the-art seats continues at Hitachi Energy Arena.

