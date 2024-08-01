Motor City Rockers Partner with Cloud Cannabis
August 1, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Motor City Rockers News Release
Fraser, MI: The Rockers are excited to announce their partnership with Cloud Cannabis for the upcoming 2024-25 season.
Cloud Cannabis operates 11 locations across Michigan, with the nearest one to Big Boy Arena located in Utica. For more information on locations, the Rewards Program, or to place an order online, visit Cloud Cannabis.
As a member of the Cloud Club Dispensary Rewards Program, you can attend the Rockers vs. Prowlers game on Saturday, December 14th at a discounted price! This year, the Rockers and Big Boy Arena are introducing a "Smoking Lounge Presented by Cloud Cannabis". The lounge will be located just outside of the Box Office, as you enter Priority Rink 1.
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 1, 2024
- Motor City Rockers Partner with Cloud Cannabis - Motor City Rockers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Motor City Rockers Stories
- Motor City Rockers Partner with Cloud Cannabis
- Get Ready to Rock with the Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan
- Motor City Rockers Partner with Knuckleheads Comedy
- Fusion Transport Joins Motor City Rockers Band
- Labatt Brings $2 Beer Night Back to the Motor City Rockers