Motor City Rockers Partner with Cloud Cannabis

August 1, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







Fraser, MI: The Rockers are excited to announce their partnership with Cloud Cannabis for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Cloud Cannabis operates 11 locations across Michigan, with the nearest one to Big Boy Arena located in Utica. For more information on locations, the Rewards Program, or to place an order online, visit Cloud Cannabis.

As a member of the Cloud Club Dispensary Rewards Program, you can attend the Rockers vs. Prowlers game on Saturday, December 14th at a discounted price! This year, the Rockers and Big Boy Arena are introducing a "Smoking Lounge Presented by Cloud Cannabis". The lounge will be located just outside of the Box Office, as you enter Priority Rink 1.

