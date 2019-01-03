BlueClaws to Host Job Fair on January 19th

LAKEWOOD, NJ - The Lakewood BlueClaws will host their annual Job Fair at FirstEnergy Park on Saturday, January 19th from 9 am through 2 pm as the team interviews for all seasonal ballpark positions.

The team will be hiring for the following positions: ushers, security, parking, food service, bat boys, merchandise, kids zone, clean team, ticket takers, production, and promotions.

"The BlueClaws gameday staff is the backbone of our operation," said Kevin Fenstermacher, BlueClaws Assistant General Manager. "We have been fortunate to have had a tremendous group of gameday staff members over the years and we look forward to expanding that with another outstanding job fair this year."

All those who attend the job fair will be interviewed, and anyone interested in a position for the season must attend the job fair.

Applications are available and can be filled out in advance and returned to the BlueClaws or be filled out at the Job Fair itself.

All positions are part-time and run from April through the team's last home game. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age by April 1st. Each position earns $8.85 per hour.

With any questions, please call Steve Woloshin at 732-901-7000 ext 120.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment.

2019 BlueClaws ticket packages and group outings are currently on sale by calling 732-901-7000 option 3 or online at BlueClaws.com. Opening Day is April 4th as the BlueClaws kick off their 19th season at FirstEnergy Park.

