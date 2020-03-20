Blue Wahoos to Offer Curbside Pick-Up of Fan Favorite Foods

Pensacola, FL - The baseball season may be delayed, but fans can still enjoy their favorite ballpark foods from Blue Wahoos Stadium's award-winning concessions. Starting Monday, March 23, Blue Wahoos Stadium will offer a full menu of fan favorite ballpark foods to the community through a new curbside pick-up service from 11:00 AM until 7:00 PM on weekdays.

"While we can't provide the action and excitement on the field yet, we still want our fans to be able to enjoy one of their favorite parts of the ballpark experience, the food," team president Jonathan Griffith said. "We're committed to continuing to offer our fans great products and experiences while we wait for Opening Day, and to do so in the safest way possible. This program allows us to support our fans and to support our great food service workers at the same time."

Staring at 11:00 AM on Monday, fans will be able to place an order by calling (850) 934-8444 ext. 451. Order preparation will typically take 15-20 minutes, but prep time will vary based on demand, and orders will be available for curbside pick-up on the third base (east) side of Blue Wahoos Stadium. Credit card is preferred for payment and fans will be asked to provide the make and model of their vehicle when ordering to ease the delivery process.

The menu offered will vary from day-to-day to incorporate a variety of fan favorite foods. An up-to-date menu will be available on BlueWahoos.com each day. Monday's initial menu includes:

$3 Kids Lunch Special

Available 11:00 AM-2:00 PM

Shredded Chicken Taco, Fruit Salad, Cookie, 12 oz Soda or 20 oz Bottled Water

Hot Dog, Fruit Salad, Cookie, 12 oz Soda or 20 oz Bottled Water

Chicken Tenders, Fruit Salad, Cookie, 12 oz Soda or 20 oz Bottled Water

Full Menu

Available 11:00 AM-7:00 PM

All Baskets include french fries, and a drink (12 oz canned Pepsi product soda or 20 oz bottled water)

Grilled Kayem Hot Dog Basket-$8

Grilled Kayem Foot Long Hot Dog Basket-$10

Cheeseburger Basket-$10

Heater Burger Basket-$11

Bacon, Cheddar, "Heater Sauce", Onion Straws

5-Star Chappie Basket-$11

Kayem Footlong Hot Dog, Chili, Shredded Cheese, Diced Onion

Crab Mac & Cheese Dog-$12

Kayem Footlong Hot Dog, Parmesan Crab Mac & Cheese, Pico de Gallo

Philly Cheesesteak Basket-$10

Grilled Steak, Onion & Pepper Mix, Queso, Roasted Garlic Bayo

Bacon-Crusted Shrimp Tacos-$12

Jalapeno Slaw, Pico De Gallo, Heater Sauce

Carne Asada Burrito Basket-$12

Marinated Steak, Cilantro Lime Rice, Onions & Pepper Mix, Roasted Poblano Crema, Shredded Cheese

Change-Up Chicken Basket-$11

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, "Heater Sauce", Cheddar, Onion Straws

Home Plate Special-$10

Build-Your-Own Pasta

Pasta: Bowtie or Fettucine

Sauce: Marinara, Spinach Alfredo, or Basil Pesto

Protein: Herb-Grilled Chicken, Seared Shrimp, or Grilled Steak

