Generals Box Office and Team Store to Close Through April

March 20, 2020





With spring officially upon us, it is important to keep our fans up to date on the latest from the ballpark as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across the country. The safety of our fans and staff is our #1 priority and, therefore, we are making a few short-term changes in order to adhere to "social distancing' guidelines.

Our box office will now be closed until April 30. If you have any questions regarding ticketing, feel free to email or call Patrick Adams at padams@jacksongeneralsbaseball.com (731-988-5722) or Marcus Sabata at msabata@jacksongeneralsbaseball.com (731-300-4770).

You can still purchase your Generals merchandise at jacksongeneralsbaseball.com.

In addition to the box office closure, some staff will begin working remotely, which will limit the amount of staff on site at the ballpark. We ask that all meetings or business be set up in advance with the appropriate staff member.

Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball recently announced that all games have been postponed indefinitely (late May at the earliest) and we firmly stand behind their decision. As more information becomes available, we will immediately share that information with our fans and partners. Although we don't have a lot of answers at the moment, one thing is for certain, our commitment to our fans, community and this game has not diminished and we look forward to bringing you high-quality family entertainment when it is safe to do so.

If you have any additional questions, please feel free to contact me directly at 731-300-4770 or send me a note at msabata@jacksongeneralsbaseball.com.

Please be safe and we'll see you soon!!

