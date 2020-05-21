Blue Wahoos to Host Community Movie and Fireworks Night on May 30

Pensacola, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos will host a community movie night at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday, May 30 at 7:00 PM followed by a fireworks show. Tickets are $5 per person and include both the movie and fireworks with children (12 and under), military members, and seniors (65+) receiving a ticket discount. The gates at Blue Wahoos Stadium will open at 6:00 PM.

Guests will have the opportunity to sit on the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium to watch the movie on the stadium's videoboard. No group larger than 10 people will be permitted to sit together and all separate groups will be required to sit a minimum of six feet apart in accordance with local and state physical distancing guidelines.

Tickets are available now at the Blue Wahoos Box Office or at BlueWahoos.com. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold. The title of the movie will be released on BlueWahoos.com and Blue Wahoos social medias in advance of the showing.

Grab-and-go style concessions will be available during the event at multiple points throughout the stadium. The Bait & Tackle Team Store will also be open offering Blue Wahoos apparel and glow-in-the-dark merchandise.

No chairs or outside food or drink will be permitted. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket for their group to sit on. Fans will also have the option to sit in the stadium's stands.

Guest safety remains top priority for the team. All Blue Wahoos staff are required to wear face masks and gloves while on ballpark property, and all staff members have their temperature taken daily before being admitted to the stadium. Staff will be in place throughout the event to ensure guests practice physical distancing while enjoying the movie and fireworks.

The community movie and fireworks night has been made possible thanks to the support of Covenant Care, Hill-Kelly Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, WEAR TV, Pen Air Federal Credit Union, and Cat Country.

