Blue Wahoos' Tanner Allen Delivers Special Opening Night Amid Spectacular Setting

April 5, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Tanner Allen at bat

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Tanner Allen at bat(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

Pensacola, Fla. - In a perfect match to the setting, Tanner Allen dazzled on opening night for the Blue Wahoos.

Allen, a former Mobile prep star who became an All-American in 2021 while helping Mississippi State win the College World Series, went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs as the Blue Wahoos outslugged the Mississippi Braves 8-6 Friday before an overflow, sellout crowd of 5,000-plus at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

"It is a true blessing. It was an unbelievable night," said Allen, who joined the Blue Wahoos in mid-August last year. "I mean, Pensacola showed out tonight. We had a packed house. Fans brought the energy and we kinda fed off it the whole game.

It was a great game and really made me look forward to (Saturday)," said Allen, a fourth-round pick by the Miami Marlins in 2021. "Every time you come to the ballpark on opening day you have those opening day jitters and for me I almost can't even sit still. So, I was doing stuff all day to try and keep my mind occupied.

"I don't care if you're playing in front of a hundred thousand or five people, your knees are going to be shaking and for me, when you see that first pitch go by, it's like, hey it's the same game I've played my entire life. It's time to go."

The game began Friday, backlit by a postcard-perfect, blue sky, the shimmering beauty of Pensacola Bay and a buzz throughout the stadium with fans even covering the outfield berm in right center.

After the M-Braves scored in the first inning, Blue Wahoos starter Evan Fitterer then pitched out of a bases-loaded jam with no outs. He struck out the next two batters and got an infield grounder to end the inning.

That proved pivotal.

The Blue Wahoos' Jacob Berry, the Marlins top draft pick in 2022, blasted a shot over that right-center berm and out of the ballpark to tie the game.

The M-Braves then took a 3-1 lead in the second. But Allen changed that with his two-run double that followed Cody Morrisette's RBI single.

It was also big game for Morissette, who had three hits, including a solo homer in fourth inning to put the Blue Wahoos ahead 4-3. The second baseman also helped turned a pair of double plays that thwarted M-Braves' scoring chances.

There were 12 runs scored and 20 hits after the first five innings with the Blue Wahoos taking a 7-5 lead. Allen's two-run single was part of that. The teams finishes with 24 hits combined (13 for the Blue Wahoos). Each team also used five pitchers apiece.

The Blue Wahoos bullpen that followed Fitterer was outstanding. Angel Macuare, Chandler Jozwiak, Zach McCambley and closer Austin Roberts combined to throw 4.2 innings, give up just three hits, one run and struck out eight batters.

With a sizeable portion of the crowd on its feet, Roberts threw a perfect changeup to strike out Justin Dean with the tying run on base to end the game and bring a roar from the stadium.

"It may have been the best crowd I have ever played in front of as a professional," said Allen, who played high school baseball in Mobile at UMS-Wright School.

GAME NOTABLES.

This was the first game, too, with a new start time (6:05 p.m.) for all night games this season. Seven new food items at the storefronts.

It was also the first game in team history with fans going through security metal detectors at all three entrances to Blue Wahoos Stadium. This is something that Major League Baseball has in all 30 stadiums nationwide and has urged its minor league affiliates to follow suit.

On a Giveaway Friday, the first 1,000 fans receiving a blue denim, adjustable baseball hat, sponsored by LandrumHR. The company also filled the Winn-Dixie party deck with a group of 300 in right field.

Fans were treated to a Navy jet flyover that occurred seconds after the National Anthem was sung by LandrumHR's Dana Chilcutt.

Three fighter jets, VT-86 Saberhawks from Naval Air Station-Pensacola roared over the stadium. The jets began their journey with a turn 12 miles off the coast of Pensacola and reached the stadium in 90 seconds.

ON DECK

WHAT: Blue Wahoos Season-Opening Weekend

WHO: Mississippi Braves vs. Blue Wahoos.

WHEN: Saturday, 7:05 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium.

PROMOTIONS: Fireworks Saturday with post-game fireworks sponored by Highpointe Hotel Corporation, Hill-Kelly and Marcus Pointe Baptist Church.

TICKETS: www.bluewahoos.com. Or at stadium box office from 10 a.m. through game time.

ONLINE AUDIO: www.bluewahoos.com or the MILB App.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.