Blue Wahoos Stadium to Host Encanto Community Movie Night

May 18, 2022









PENSACOLA, FL - With the team on the road this weekend, the Blue Wahoos are hosting a family-fun Community Movie Night on Saturday, May 21 featuring Disney's Encanto at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Tickets to enjoy the film on the stadium videoboard are just $5, available at BlueWahoos.com. Gates will open at 6 PM with the movie starting at 7 PM.

Fans are invited to enjoy the movie from the stadium stands or on the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Guests watching from the field are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on.

Stadium concessions will be open throughout the movie offering popcorn, soda, and ballpark favorites.

Chairs and strollers are not permitted on the field at the stadium. Food and beverage can be consumed in the stands at the stadium, but may not be brough onto the field surface. Outside food and beverage is not permitted.

Following Saturday's movie night, fans can return to the ballpark on Sunday for Seventh Inning Stretch Ballpark Yoga featuring expert instruction from Disko Lemonade. A relaxing yoga workout will begin in centerfield at Blue Wahoos Stadium at 9:00 AM. Tickets are $12, available at BlueWahoos.com.

