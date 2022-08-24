Blue Wahoos, Biscuits Rained out in Pensacola

Pensacola, Fla. - Rain has forced the postponement of Wednesday's game between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Montgomery Biscuits at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The contest will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, August 25, with first pitch of game one beginning at 4:05. Both games will be seven innings, and gates will open to all fans at 3:30.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game may exchange them at the Blue Wahoos box office for tickets to a future 2022 Blue Wahoos regular season home game, subject to availability.

First pitch of Thursday's doubleheader from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 4:00 on ESPN Pensacola 1330 AM/99.1 FM and WYCT 98.7-HD4 (radio), MiLB.tv (streaming) and YurView (cable). For more information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

